As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Churchill Management Decreased Its Stake; Addenda Capital Holding in Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Cut by $1.07 Million

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 772 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,633 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.15 million, down from 10,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $951.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $1933.36. About 1.12 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S – TEAMED UP WITH AMAZON TO FURTHER EXPAND ITS DIGITAL ORDERING NETWORK WITH ADDITION OF AN AMAZON ALEXA VOICE ORDERING SKILL; 26/03/2018 – Cities, Left Out of Amazon’s Tax Collections, Want a Share; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Amazon severs ties with top Washingon lobbying firms; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 07/05/2018 – Jeremy Barr: By the way: Amazon has dropped the price of Jeanine Pirro’s forthcoming book from $27 (suggested retail price) to; 06/03/2018 – Amazon could become the third-biggest US bank if it wants to: Bain study; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Plans New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON: PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 39,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.33M, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.73. About 1.01M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canadian Natural sets 2019 capex budget C$1B lower than 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Contrarian Buys That Could Have Significant Upside – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Is Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSX:CNQ) the Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) of Energy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Beaten-Down Energy Stocks Paying Generous Dividends for Your RRSP – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HollyFrontier cut to Sell, Cenovus upped to Neutral at Goldman Sachs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 10,248 shares to 16,577 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 3,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.7 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $774.04 million for 10.28 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 13,700 shares to 121,909 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust S&P 500 Grow (SPYG) by 135,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Heal (XLV).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.54 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s Mistake Is Shopify’s Gain – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/26/2019: TGT,AMZN,UNF,FTDR,GIS – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Growing Number of Tech Giants Looking to Move Production Out of China – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) analysts expect AMZN to post earnings of $5.28 per share – Live Trading News” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Prime Day Is Coming: What Investors Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Trust has 54,405 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Artemis Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 58,789 shares. 2,062 are owned by Rothschild Inv Il. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc, Texas-based fund reported 15,207 shares. United Kingdom-based Horseman Cap Management Limited has invested 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wisconsin Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 2,015 shares or 3.2% of the stock. Janney Capital Management Limited Com reported 338 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 29,070 were accumulated by Insur Co Tx. Raymond James And Associates reported 384,256 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Llc holds 4,889 shares. 492 were reported by Burt Wealth Advisors. Omers Administration Corp accumulated 300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Somerville Kurt F reported 0.84% stake. Bartlett And Limited Liability reported 536 shares. Kj Harrison Prns reported 1.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).