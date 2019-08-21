As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Mengis Capital Management Upped Holding; Retail Pptys Amer Cl A (RPAI) Holder Kempen Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $3.96 Million

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc Cl A (RPAI) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 330,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.95 million, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Retail Pptys Amer Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 201,821 shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: RPAI SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 98C TO $1.02, EST. $1.01; 14/05/2018 – Resolution Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Retail Properties; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Net $41.8M; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE AVAILABLE BORROWINGS UNDER FACILITY BY UP TO $500 MLN FOR POTENTIAL FACILITY SIZE OF $1.60 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Rev $124.8M; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $124.8M, EST. $122.5M (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% of Retail Properties; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – ON APRIL 23 AMENDED AND RESTATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY OF $1.10 BLN; 17/05/2018 – RPAI Adds Sephora To Downtown Crown In Gaithersburg, MD

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.91. About 887,912 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 05/03/2018 – Sources tell the Journal that while a final product could include an Amazon-branded account, it would not involve Amazon becoming a bank; 03/04/2018 – Traders May Finally Be Getting Tired of Trump’s Rants on Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Richard Baum: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed | Reuters; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Selected One Hour Translation as Key Partner for Neural Machine Translation Based Solutions; 27/05/2018 – Probes, Cyberattack Distract Atlanta as It Tries to Woo Amazon; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND TERM OF AGREEMENT TO APRIL 27, 2021; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 27/05/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Securing Laver Cup; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Group Inc owns 450 shares. Ranger Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guggenheim Lc has 1.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 120,950 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 317 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 605 shares. Swedbank, Sweden-based fund reported 426,654 shares. Kj Harrison And owns 1.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,175 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 69,076 shares. Oarsman accumulated 0.86% or 1,015 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt has 747 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 1.8% or 606,660 shares in its portfolio. Serv Automobile Association reported 2.11% stake. Picton Mahoney Asset has invested 3.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moody State Bank Division holds 30,760 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Adi Management Lc holds 200 shares.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $179.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

