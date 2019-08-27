As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Mengis Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $496,620; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Cut Its Holding

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $19.81 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.06. About 1.49 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/04/2018 – Paytm chief wants to challenge Flipkart, Amazon at home; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 07/03/2018 – Blockchain Technology Disrupting a Rapidly Growing Listing of Industries and Human Capital Services; 30/05/2018 – Lotus 39 Anti-Hair Loss Treatment Garners Positive Response from Amazon Customers; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amazoncom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMZN); 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 29/05/2018 – Amazon Publishing to Launch Brand New Series from Bestselling Author Patricia Cornwell; 29/03/2018 – IGNORE:AMAZON PRIVATE BRAND REPORT FROM ONE CLICK RETAIL; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Has Massive Expansion Plans for Seattle, Let Alone HQ2

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 4,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 2.46M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.31M, down from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $67.06. About 3.58 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 3.93% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 339,893 shares. 279,552 are held by First Bank Of Omaha. Reik & invested in 92,015 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White invested 2.86% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wellington Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested in 52.20M shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Communication has 0.24% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 12,662 shares. Amer Research Management Co has invested 3.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Amer Century Cos holds 799,631 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Private Cap invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings accumulated 1.27% or 17.02M shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated holds 30,722 shares. Welch Forbes Lc has invested 1.39% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia Tru reported 12,064 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0.49% or 370,662 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Hedeker Wealth Limited has invested 1.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 173,600 shares to 189,400 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Nova Scotia Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 10,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 544,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Ltd reported 1,984 shares stake. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has 129 shares. Jnba Advsrs holds 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,098 shares. Omers Administration holds 300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Welch Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 515 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Com holds 5,736 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp accumulated 7,249 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Mariner Limited Com has 0.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,653 shares. Westpac Bk reported 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Suntrust Banks owns 64,065 shares. Mai accumulated 7,790 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Markel Corp has 93,237 shares for 2.78% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund has 3.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,203 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cannell Peter B And Com Inc holds 1,847 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.