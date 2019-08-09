As Amazon.Com Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Raised by $338,200 Its Holding; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Shareholder Eminence Capital LP Decreased Position by $130.81 Million as Stock Price Rose

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 1.72 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.32M, down from 4.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $92.86. About 1.28M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%; 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS; 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – THE 3 CENTS LIMIT IS EFFECTIVE START OF TRADING THURSDAY, APRIL 5; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 103.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, up from 184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.59M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-Car Delivery for Prime Members; 30/05/2018 – Highlights From Amazon’s Annual Shareholder Meeting (Video); 29/03/2018 – Trump says Amazon is causing “tremendous loss to the U.S.”; 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Bill Gates is glad Amazon is getting into health care – but cautions it’s complicated; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – Trump tweeted Thursday that Amazon pays “little or no taxes to state and local governments.”; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Amazon says it has fixed unprompted laughter from Alexa; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 09/05/2018 – Knowledgent and Talend Unveil New Customer-360 Data Management Solution

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 76,525 shares to 3.99 million shares, valued at $163.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 2.01 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Inc stated it has 532,492 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 2.12M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.35% or 256,175 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0.06% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 10.96M were reported by Northern Trust. 39,511 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Boys Arnold holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 10,754 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 184,670 shares. Aspen Mngmt reported 0.5% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.39% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Westpac, a Australia-based fund reported 161,995 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 751,414 shares. Hl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Schmidt P J Investment Management owns 15,338 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advisors Lp stated it has 0.1% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

