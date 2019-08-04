As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Holder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Boosted Its Position; As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Seatown Holdings Decreased Its Holding by $745,339

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 14,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 162,465 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, down from 176,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62B market cap company. The stock increased 10.98% or $7.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.97. About 4.40 million shares traded or 231.55% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 202 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,797 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 2,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76M shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon official to Emanuel on Chicago HQ2 pitch: ‘Everyone here was impressed’; 16/04/2018 – Amazon is everywhere. In the U.S. it accounts for about half of every dollar spent online; 16/03/2018 – Amazon’s Dominance Has Changed the Landscape for Corporations (Video); 09/05/2018 – Sears Holdings is taking its relationship with Amazon one step further by working with the e-commerce giant to deliver and install car tires; 17/04/2018 – Walmart is close to unveiling an entirely redesigned website as it battles; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 08/03/2018 – Amazon to sell commodities directly in Brazil, sources say; 29/05/2018 – Amazon’s board has recommended that shareholders reject the proposal; 14/05/2018 – Uber Taps Amazon Division Head to Manage Northern, Eastern Europe; 09/04/2018 – Whole Foods Market Announces Community Giving Day

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 180,000 shares to 194,151 shares, valued at $32.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “XPO Logistics Named a Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “As Losses Mount, Schneider Shutters First To Last Mile Delivery Business – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “XPO Logistics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:XPO – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Business Growth Power XPO Logistics’s (NYSE:XPO) Share Price Gain of 115%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Shrinks Share Count Further As It Buys Back Another 17 Million Shares – Benzinga” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Foolish Take: Amazon Rules the Online Grocery Market – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Your Small Business Create Its Own Prime Day? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Good Does Amazon’s Prime Day Need To Be? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 14, 2019.