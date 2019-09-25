As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Bsw Wealth Partners Increased Stake by $439,408; Hilton Capital Management Stake in Redwood Trust (RWT) Increased by $360,896 as Share Value Rose

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 156.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 232 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 380 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, up from 148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $869.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $15.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1757.53. About 2.29 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – According to Axios, President Trump wants to take on Amazon over its tax treatment; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 09/05/2018 – Sears has already started selling two of its brands, Kenmore and DieHard, on Amazon; 30/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Expanding Fashion Horizons; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 02/04/2018 – As Race to Become Korea’s Amazon Heats Up, E-Mart Selling Bonds; 28/03/2018 – CNET: Surprise! Trump doesn’t like Amazon; 17/05/2018 – Talking Markets: Amazon is Driving Ocado’s Deal Flurry; 09/03/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Amazon delegation expected to visit Atlanta soon for HQ2 site visits

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Redwood Trust Inc (RWT) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 22,556 shares as the company's stock rose 3.68% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.84 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Redwood Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 795,596 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $732.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,999 shares to 11,220 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,052 shares, and cut its stake in Sharpspring Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.82, from 2.53 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold RWT shares while 37 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 88.15 million shares or 0.01% more from 88.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James owns 12,724 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 175,880 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Gp has invested 0% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 11,500 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) for 4,535 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) for 40,606 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 134,832 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 423,866 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Colony Grp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 14,030 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The reported 56,496 shares. Prudential holds 0.02% or 588,302 shares. Montag A And Associates Inc reported 76,750 shares. Capital Invsts invested in 5.88 million shares. Catalyst Advsrs Lc stated it has 3,010 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $264.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 1,412 shares to 61,907 shares, valued at $18.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.