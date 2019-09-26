As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Bsw Wealth Partners Has Upped Stake; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $467,913

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 156.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 232 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 380 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, up from 148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $862.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $24.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1743.65. About 636,125 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet IPO filing reveals it’s paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof: Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 02/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Spring Speculation Has Sprung: Walmart, Amazon, Trump And Target; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India; 09/05/2018 – Introducing Amazon Experience Centers; 16/04/2018 – Drug distributor and drugstore stocks rally after Amazon shelves plan to sell to hospitals; 26/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Amazon will raise the price of Prime membership for new members from $99 to $119, starting May 11.$AMZ; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage to promote discounts for Amazon Prime members

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 8,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 119,052 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80 million, up from 110,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.33. About 804,655 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $264.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 5,291 shares to 246,277 shares, valued at $16.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

