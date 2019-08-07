As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Barrett Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $6.08 Million; Adobe (ADBE) Stake Lifted by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 3,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 27,370 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $284.97. About 1.07 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 88.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 3,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,277 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 3,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $25.3 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.53. About 2.15 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – TRUMP ECONOMIC ADVISER LARRY KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP COMMENTS ON AMAZON.COM ARE NOT AN ATTACK ON BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – Ivanhoe Targets Warehouses to Boost Assets 33% in Amazon Era; 09/03/2018 – Amazon-Berkshire-JPM health care venture is scouting CEOs — with help from VC John Doerr; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO; 06/04/2018 – Celebrate National Beer Day on April 7 with Bar None Décor by MCS Industries; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council backs new tax on largest companies, including Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Prime Price to $119 From $99; 15/03/2018 – Carrefour buys majority stake in French meal delivery company

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 37,310 shares to 21,290 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,212 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 16,130 shares to 534,963 shares, valued at $55.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 37,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,884 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

