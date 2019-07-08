As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Mengis Capital Management Lifted Stake; Point72 Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Tjx Cos New (TJX)

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1947.94. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon: Seeing ‘Remarkable’ Acceleration in AWS Growth; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING OTHER NEWSPAPERS, ALTHOUGH GETS REQUESTS MONTHLY; 30/04/2018 – NBC12 WWBT Richmond: #BREAKING: Multiple fire crews are battling a blaze at the Amazon center in Dinwiddie; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Oklahoman: OKC officials to consider incentives for Amazon fulfillment center; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: SOMEWHAT OF A MONOPSONY SITUATION WITH AMAZON; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s head tax on big businesses is making Amazon “question” its growth in the city; 17/05/2018 – Walmart, Big Retail Chains Ride U.S. Economy as They Battle Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could make a rival offer to buy Flipkart, the Indian newspaper reported; 22/05/2018 – Amazon frontrunner in talks to buy Future Retail stake, sources say

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 68.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 180,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 443,206 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.58 million, up from 262,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $54.79. About 1.93M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks That Could Benefit From a Worsening Trade War – Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Apparel Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Stocks to Buy for $20 or Less – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Pier 1 Imports’ Downward Spiral Will Boost TJX – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 604,394 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $17.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 81,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,802 shares, and cut its stake in Keane Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 21,792 shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada holds 153,327 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.08% or 273,217 shares. M Secs Incorporated has 0.07% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 5,543 shares. Bankshares Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited reported 16,544 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% or 34,494 shares in its portfolio. 837,818 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Pnc Services Group holds 525,081 shares. Montrusco Bolton reported 496,508 shares stake. Comerica Bancorporation invested 0.3% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.66% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 1.34 million shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited stated it has 107,966 shares. Alta Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.92% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 931,501 shares. Illinois-based First Amer Bank & Trust has invested 0.13% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Charter Tru Company invested 0.14% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: Grocery Shoppers Still Prefer Shopping In Stores – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Disruptor Alert: 3 Companies Changing the E-Commerce Landscape – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GrubHub (GRUB) Stock Rises as News Hits of Amazon (AMZN) Restaurants Closing – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Jobs Report Alters Rate-Cut Expectations, Moves Tech – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.