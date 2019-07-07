As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Share Price Rose, Colonial Trust Advisors Raised Its Stake by $1.26 Million; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Camarda Financial Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $1.48 Million as Valuation Declined

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 3.69M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 708 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,828 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.16 million, up from 6,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s ‘Long Runway’ to Retail Success: Report — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board:; 10/05/2018 – Insiders say that the deal could make sense as Alphabet hopes to fend off Amazon and promote the use of its enterprise services; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 02/04/2018 – AQUAhydrate Launches First Ever Military Ambassador Program to Inspire Family Fitness and Unity; 17/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J. On Friday, March 8 LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 2,000 shares. Shares for $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32 million and $52.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 7,635 shares to 83 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 655,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,892 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

