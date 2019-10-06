As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Shareholder S-R Schill & Associates Boosted Its Position; Somerville Kurt F Has Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.60 Million; Share Value Declined

S-R Schill & Associates increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34 million, up from 1,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/03/2018 – Programs like Connections and a revamped reviews process called Forte are important because Amazon wants to better understand its workforce, now estimated to be the second largest in the U.S; 13/03/2018 – Amazon recalls power banks due to fire, chemical burn hazards; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON IS HIRING A FORMER FDA OFFICIAL TO WORK ON ITS SECRETIVE HEALTH TECH BUSINESS; 11/04/2018 – The surprising trait Jeff Bezos looks for in successful employees; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Dominates Retail and Tech; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON BUSINESS IS SAID TO SHELVE PLAN TO SELL DRUGS: CNBC; 29/03/2018 – Trump has neglected to say anything about Amazon’s massive business from China, even though it fits right into his platform; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 05/04/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: “Government sales have helped propel AWS to become Amazon’s biggest profit source” — $4.3b in oper net,; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 843 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,221 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 2,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON; 22/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model.(Shipping); 02/04/2018 – The claims may not be accurate, but any efforts to curb the ecommerce giant will likely backfire, giving Amazon another win; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: Trump admin will meet with Amazon, FB, Google and dozens of other companies’ top AI bosses on Thursday at WH; 03/04/2018 – Amazon beefs up lobby team amid Trump attacks; 14/05/2018 – PROPOSED TAX ADOPTED ON 9-0 VOTE WOULD RAISE ROUGHLY $47 MILLION A YEAR FOR FIVE YEARS, DOWN FROM EARLIER $75 MILLION PLAN, TO SUPPORT AFFORDABLE HOUSING, EASE HOMELESSNESS; 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video); 16/05/2018 – Amazon Announces New Tucson Fulfillment Center; 24/05/2018 – 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon wants to fill now

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Amazon (AMZN) Stock on the Dip Before Q3 Earnings Despite Economic Worries? – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Amazon Is Shaking Up Telemedicine, Plus 1 Winner and 1 Loser Exiting ESMO – The Motley Fool” published on October 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, AMZN, S&P 500 – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AMZN, CRON, TSLA – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “When Will Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquire Shopify (USA)? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank stated it has 989 shares. Archon Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,983 shares or 5.25% of its portfolio. The California-based Brouwer & Janachowski Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Puzo Michael J invested 0.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kames Cap Public Limited Company has invested 3.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hong Kong-based Fosun has invested 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Roundview Capital Limited Liability stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Company owns 700 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Lc accumulated 1,439 shares. Alta Management Ltd Liability Com, Utah-based fund reported 860 shares. Art Ltd Liability owns 7,997 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 1.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hilton Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 219,130 shares.

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12M and $161.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (NYSE:MPW) by 292,247 shares to 156,517 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 3,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,541 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Telecommunications Etf (IYZ).

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10,066 shares to 122,611 shares, valued at $20.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,445 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ledyard Bancorporation has 1.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,209 shares. American Registered Advisor has 3,351 shares. Uss Mgmt Limited reported 2.82% stake. Manchester Limited Liability accumulated 4,314 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 2.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Usca Ria Ltd Liability Company holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,881 shares. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd has invested 1.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Neumann Cap Management Ltd Company has 0.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 1.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2.12M shares. Janney Llc owns 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 319 shares. L S Advsr Inc holds 8,139 shares. Sol Management Communications reported 376 shares. Moab Partners Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,699 shares. 750,159 were accumulated by Barclays Pcl. Archon Prtn Llc, New York-based fund reported 13,983 shares.