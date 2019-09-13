As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, S-R Schill & Associates Lifted Holding; Baillie Gifford & Company Increases Stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia Adr (GGAL)

S-R Schill & Associates increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34 million, up from 1,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1842.54. About 718,246 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – Sen. Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon; 30/04/2018 – Forbes: Poll: Amazon Is Pushing Its ‘Prime’ Luck With 20% Membership Price Hike; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Amends Credit Pact; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Reveals Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members (Video); 19/04/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Utopia, Signs Gillian Flynn to Overall Deal; 27/05/2018 – Probes, Cyberattack Distract Atlanta as It Tries to Woo Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Amazon has added $7 billion in gross profit in the first quarter, which is more than the growth expected from the top five retailers combined, Morgan Stanley wrote in a note Monday; 07/05/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Amazon vs. Barnes & Noble

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia Adr (GGAL) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 11,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.62M, up from 991,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 527,758 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cordasco Fincl Net holds 76 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Co has 193 shares. Putnam Fl Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,020 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 15,669 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Matrix Asset Advsr New York has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Timber Creek Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 6.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Los Angeles Management Equity Research reported 321,563 shares. Philadelphia Tru Commerce holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,141 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highland Mngmt Lp reported 0.41% stake. Bamco New York holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 46,388 shares. Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Liability has 0.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,064 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2.51M shares.

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12M and $161.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (NYSE:MPW) by 292,247 shares to 156,517 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices Etf (IHI) by 9,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,294 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).