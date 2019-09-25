As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Blue Fin Capital Decreased Position; Wix.Com (WIX) Stock Rose While Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.42 Million Its Position

Blue Fin Capital Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc sold 576 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49 million, down from 5,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $876.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $29.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1771.19. About 3.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Low-profile chipmaker thrives on Google, Amazon demand; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over News (Correct); 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multi-billion dollar contract: White House; 31/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Australia from its US site to avoid sales import tax; 29/03/2018 – If Trump wants to take a shot at Amazon, there’s a potential billion-dollar deal staring him right in the face; 15/03/2018 – In Their Push to Lure Amazon, Cities Face Unintended Demands; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 09/05/2018 – Sears Holdings is taking its relationship with Amazon one step further by working with the e-commerce giant to deliver and install car tires; 19/03/2018 – Despite his losses, Zuckerberg’s total net worth is still the fourth richest person in the world, behind Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Ex-Infosys independent director Ravi Venkatesan in talks for a big role at Amazon India

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $118.24. About 724,688 shares traded or 47.20% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Blue Fin Capital Inc, which manages about $165.51 million and $194.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,063 shares to 2,936 shares, valued at $865,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: For Buy And Hold Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon buys cloud software startup – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 96.26 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has invested 0.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability holds 3,563 shares. 1.18 million are held by Clearbridge Ltd Com. Grandeur Peak Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,375 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Waters Parkerson & Commerce Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv, a New York-based fund reported 220 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.4% or 1,187 shares. Cypress Funds Ltd Liability Company has invested 9.99% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Green Valley Invsts Ltd reported 119,352 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson reported 1.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Valley National Advisers Inc has 1.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 205,348 are held by Alkeon Cap Mngmt. Parus Fin (Uk) Limited holds 2,810 shares. Cadinha & Co Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,108 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% or 1,430 shares in its portfolio.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $144.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9,596 shares to 20,033 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vuzix Corp. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 76,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 547,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wix.com (WIX) Up 3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Up 12.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on March 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Wix.com (WIX) Down 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Market Teases All-Time Highs, but Here Are 2 Stocks You Can Buy Cheap – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com, Up Over 65% in 2019, Is Still a Buy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Ltd accumulated 23,467 shares. Bancorp Of America De accumulated 717,473 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated Incorporated accumulated 1,800 shares. Principal Fincl Gp reported 2.53M shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. White Elm Capital Llc holds 0.93% or 26,609 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 98,714 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr holds 52 shares. 13,223 were accumulated by Td Asset Management. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 14,216 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Llc reported 114,904 shares stake. Brown Advisory holds 1,629 shares. Nicholas Invest Prns LP reported 17,288 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 174,988 shares. 562,439 are held by Soroban Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership.