As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Ruggie Capital Group Trimmed Its Stake; Caxton Associates LP Holds Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 786 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,288 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, down from 3,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $38.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1904.59. About 1.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Fnac Darty, MediaMarktSaturn in purchasing alliance; 24/05/2018 – Amazon: Meet Instacart, Its ‘Main Competitor’ in Groceries — Barrons.com; 28/05/2018 – Amazon reassures physical retailers; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Adds Aetna, Exits Amazon, Buys More Comcast: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes with Alexa; 05/04/2018 – The issue could give a competitive advantage to either Amazon or its rival package shippers; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s home robot sounds like a Roomba with Alexa; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1099.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 183,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66M, up from 16,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 4.52M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion Over Consumer-Business Missteps; 08/03/2018 – IAC: State Treasurer Nappier Pleased With Wells Fargo Agreement – Bank Will Provide Detailed Report to Shareholders On Bank; 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO RATE STRATEGIST MIKE SCHUMACHER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Wells Fargo nears $1 bln settlement for loan abuses; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Seek Extension of OCC Deadline Related to Anti-Money-Laundering Controls; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHIEF ECONOMIST JOHN SILVIA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 26/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks it’s time to buy into the sell-off, even with fears over trade wars and rate hikes; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Lisa Frazier Will Become Head of Innovation Group; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin’s Office Seeking Additional Information to Determine Scope of Wells Fargo’s Internal Investigation

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il holds 239,001 shares. Cibc Bank Usa reported 0.17% stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp invested 0.31% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Evanson Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 0.35% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 36,179 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel accumulated 0.1% or 23,892 shares. White Pine Capital Limited stated it has 17,143 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Pnc Fin Gru Inc has invested 0.32% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Palouse Cap Mngmt has invested 2.71% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hap Trading Limited Company holds 0.43% or 98,874 shares in its portfolio. Korea Inv reported 3.26M shares. Security Natl Trust Co has 0.31% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 20,304 shares. 23,200 were reported by Nexus Mgmt. Dana Invest Advsr reported 5,324 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 287,897 shares to 10,288 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,083 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 75.94 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

