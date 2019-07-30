As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Dorsey Wright & Associates Trimmed Its Position by $2.63 Million; Lafleur & Godfrey Cut Its Holding in Stryker (SYK) as Share Value Rose

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 6,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,504 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.70 million, down from 86,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $213.93. About 301,854 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 29/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ and Joint Health Education to Houston Open; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Medical Division of Stryker Corporation- T/Pump temperature therapy pump, Models TP700 and TP700C; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.60; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- The Stryker Thoracic Pedicle Feeler 6002-350-000 is a smart instrument fo

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 1,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 2,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $936.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $18.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.6. About 1.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/04/2018 – Red, orange or blue? These are the colors of Amazon’s new colored Echo Dots; 30/05/2018 – Highlights From Amazon’s Annual Shareholder Meeting (Video); 16/03/2018 – CNBC: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinized; 16/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Amazon team headed to Chicago late next week to inspect potential ‘HQ2’ sites; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: Service Available for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Volvo Cars; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer; 08/05/2018 – Response Mag: Amazon Offers Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan seeks to turn fee hike into a lure for loyalty program

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.78 million for 28.15 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientif Com (NYSE:TMO) by 5,195 shares to 41,797 shares, valued at $11.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 6,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $2.91 million activity. 43 shares were bought by Doliveux Roch, worth $8,117. The insider Fink M Kathryn sold 180 shares worth $31,819. The insider Hutchinson Michael Damon sold 15,995 shares worth $2.89 million.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 75.50 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

