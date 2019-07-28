As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Increased Its Position; Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Position Held by Thomas Story & Son Llc

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 102.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 33,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,443 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 32,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 1.11M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 548 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,762 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.04 million, up from 6,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Trump attacked Amazon over taxes – but his own online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s quarterly advertising sales surpassed $2 billion for the first time in the first quarter; 26/04/2018 – Amazon raises US Prime price by 20%; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Amazon said in its quarterly report that AWS has at least $12.4 billion in backlog revenue, the first time its disclosed that metric; 28/03/2018 – White House Says No Policy Change on Amazon Being Considered; 07/05/2018 – Snap snags new finance chief from Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health-care system – but Walmart could do more; 18/05/2018 – Al Gore’s Firm Deletes Facebook, Sells Amazon — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.