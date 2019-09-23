As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Mengis Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Shares Rose, Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Holding by $542,412

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 30.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 233 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,006 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $881.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $12.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1781.5. About 1.58M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Consider Buying Some Toys `R’ Us Stores; 01/05/2018 – The perks will further fortify Amazon’s role in the grocery industry; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Web Services is looking at building a corporate training service; 03/04/2018 – Billboard: Chris Stapleton Talks Covering Elton John for ‘Restoration’: Exclusive Amazon Music Preview; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PRIME-2 RATING TO AMAZON’S NEW COMMERCIAL PAPER; 02/05/2018 – Google launches its competitor to Amazon’s Alexa Fund to beef up its smart assistant; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 25/04/2018 – Amazon has confirmed an upcoming hardware product called Fire TV Cube that has been rumored since last year. via @cnbctech; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 32.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 741 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,520 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, down from 2,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $11.55 during the last trading session, reaching $846.21. About 237,086 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 09/05/2018 – Sustainable Growth Advisers Exits Position in Chipotle; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS AGREEMENT ENTITLES CRUMPACKER TO CASH SEVERANCE TOTALING 26 WEEKS OF PAY AT HIS BASE SALARY – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO REVIEW STORES THAT HAVE NEGATIVE CASH FLOW; 14/03/2018 – Hayley Peterson: Breaking: Chipotle chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker resigns; 09/05/2018 – Survey: Chipotle Still in Taco Hell; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE BOARD APPROVED INVESTMENT UP TO $100M FOR BUYBACKS; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle is having its second-best trading day ever as new CEO hints at changes ahead; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS CHIPOTLE BRAND HAS BEEN “INVISIBLE” IN RECENT YEARS; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, CHIPOTLE WILL CLOSE ITS DENVER AND NEW YORK CITY OFFICES

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77 million for 67.59 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.