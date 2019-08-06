As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Logan Capital Management Upped by $534,000 Its Position; Luxor Capital Group LP Stake in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) Has Trimmed by $10.99 Million as Market Value Declined

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 523,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.98M, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 839,990 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 33,983 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.52 million, up from 33,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $11.59 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.72. About 3.23M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says Minneapolis tech office part of a ‘decentralized innovation’ strategy (photos); 26/05/2018 – Mpls Star-Trib: Amazon’s finance ambitions are drawing attention from the Fed; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Walmart seeks to take on Amazon in India with Flipkart; 27/04/2018 – Earlier, it rose more than 1 percent on the back of strong earnings from Amazon; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON – AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED MEMBERSHIP HAS MORE THAN DOUBLED OVER THE PAST SIX MONTHS; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage to promote discounts for Amazon Prime members; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is now on the hook for an additional $22 billion in future purchase obligations following the Whole Foods acquisition, filings show; 25/05/2018 – Mark Cavitt: BREAKING: After months of speculation, MEDC reveals that Detroit offered Amazon $4 billion in tax incentives in; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may make an offer to buy Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. via @cnbctech; 16/03/2018 – Amazon’s Dominance Has Changed the Landscape for Corporations (Video)

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 54,415 shares to 30,522 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meet Group Inc by 1.96M shares to 11.86M shares, valued at $59.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.