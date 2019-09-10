As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Bainco International Investors Trimmed Its Stake by $5.29 Million; Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Holding Has Lifted by Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 52.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 9,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 26,640 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $174.53. About 6.00M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 23.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,433 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.80 million, down from 12,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $871.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $12.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1818.6. About 1.22 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Aging US warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has released his latest annual shareholder letter; 17/05/2018 – ABC 33-40: Sources: Amazon eyes 133 acres in Bessemer for new distribution center; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another move to convert Amazon Prime customers into Whole Foods customers. All U.S. Prime customers will soon be eligible for a discount of 10% on sale items inside Whole Foods stores; 14/05/2018 – Jamie Heywood, U.K. director of electronics at Amazon, will join Uber next month as its new regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe; 11/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos on AI: Autonomous weapons are ‘genuinely scary,’ robots won’t put us all out of work; 16/03/2018 – Market in ‘Hurry to Discount’ Amazon Rivals, Says NYU’s Galloway (Video); 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion South Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon HQ2 May Have Some Long-Term Credit Impact

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 20,308 shares to 72,391 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stepan Co. (NYSE:SCL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,500 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 98.84 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 97,170 shares to 120,785 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.35M shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stonebridge Capital Mgmt holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,415 shares. Brown Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Essex Inv Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 3,866 shares. Agf Investments holds 117,982 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 1.07% or 2.03M shares. Hartline Invest Corp holds 6,042 shares or 2.81% of its portfolio. 31,073 are owned by Avalon Advisors Limited. Bank Of Hawaii owns 4,265 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Hartford Financial Inc accumulated 542 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Guild Inv Mgmt Incorporated owns 348 shares. S R Schill And Associates invested in 1,578 shares or 1.69% of the stock. Courage Miller Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).