As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Alexandria Capital Boosted Position by $774,300; Gates Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) as Market Value Rose

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 175,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.43M, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $92.64. About 188,460 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 435 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 1,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $8.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.68. About 1.34 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – The business generated $1.4 billion in operating income for Amazon; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Wants Gig Economy Rethink as Amazon Encroaches; 10/05/2018 – MORRISONS MRW.L CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO PROVIDE COMMENT TO UK’S CMA ON SAINSBURY’S-ASDA DEAL; 31/05/2018 – Amazon blocks Australian customers from its overseas websites; 27/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube):; 03/04/2018 – Traders May Finally Be Getting Tired of Trump’s Rants on Amazon; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bsw Wealth holds 0.1% or 148 shares in its portfolio. Samlyn Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 57,442 shares. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability Corp stated it has 129 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 80,089 shares. Td Asset Management Inc stated it has 1.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Norinchukin Bancorporation The, Japan-based fund reported 100,501 shares. 3,783 were accumulated by Bbr Prns. Usca Ria Ltd Llc invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Burns J W And Ny has 4,542 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. 16,835 are owned by Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Gw Henssler And Associates holds 0.1% or 634 shares. Weitz Inv Inc reported 1.14% stake. 492 were reported by Burt Wealth Advsrs. Cipher Capital LP has 2,465 shares. Moreover, Curbstone Mngmt Corporation has 1.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 19,156 shares to 229,203 shares, valued at $12.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,099 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 704,225 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $84.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seritage Growth Pptys by 245,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.34M for 17.82 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Gates Capital Management Inc stated it has 1.49M shares. Ancora Advisors invested in 5,780 shares. Natixis holds 0.03% or 51,524 shares. Voya Lc owns 48,475 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 8,680 shares. Cantillon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.13% or 1.34M shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Limited Company accumulated 127,280 shares. Element Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Moreover, National Bank has 0.02% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 17,420 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Legal & General Grp Public Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 2,653 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 4,000 shares.