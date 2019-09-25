As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Tnb Financial Lifted Its Holding; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Its East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holding by $795,800 as Share Value Declined

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 233,835 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.94 million, up from 216,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 10,918 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500.

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 277 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,767 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.39M, up from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $859.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1737.4. About 348,023 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.38% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 72,991 shares. Soros Fund Management invested in 0.16% or 144,138 shares. D E Shaw Commerce owns 1.06M shares. Moreover, Carroll Fincl Associate Inc has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated reported 14,048 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 313 shares. Korea Investment Corp has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability accumulated 271,626 shares. Nomura Asset Limited reported 25,230 shares. Td Asset stated it has 85,843 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon owns 2.21M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). First Wilshire Mngmt holds 162,535 shares.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $559.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 319,462 shares to 805,786 shares, valued at $8.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 188,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,321 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,719 activity. Shares for $38,691 were bought by Irving Paul H.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) CEO Dominic Ng on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stock – Zacks.com” published on March 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regional banks lower after downgrade by Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “East West Bancorp Appears To Be An Attractive Opportunity Given The Current Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stock is a Solid Bet – Zacks.com” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 15,669 shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt holds 4,760 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Cap City Company Fl invested in 2,177 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 1.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 580 shares. Globeflex LP has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barometer Cap reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). D E Shaw Inc owns 469,145 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 2.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated owns 1.98% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,746 shares. Northstar Inv Ltd Liability holds 1.33% or 3,795 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur has 25,270 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0.09% or 8,544 shares. Bollard Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 133 are held by Cahill Finance Advsrs. Michael And Susan Dell Foundation has 263 shares.