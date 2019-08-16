As Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Luxor Capital Group LP Has Lifted Stake; As Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Share Value Declined, Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Raised Its Holding by $613,210

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 32.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.20M, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $18.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.28. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people, and it’s working on a fix; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’ And the ACLU is furious; 07/03/2018 – Missouri Senate: Senator Bill Eigel Releases Statement on Amazon Coming to St. Charles County; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Wilson: Florida Congressional Delegation Sends Letter in Support of a Tri-County Bid to Bring Amazon to the Sunshine State; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business The new “head tax” is aimed at addressing the city’s homelessness crisis; 10/05/2018 – Ryanair Goes All-In on AWS; 02/05/2018 – Amazon gallops into the Kentucky Derby; 05/04/2018 – AMAZON ADDING JOBS IN RIYADH AFTER MEETING WITH SAUDI PRINCE; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Amazon Go Execs Talk Cashier-less Stores

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 128.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 12,245 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 5,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $89.57. About 1.45 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,385 shares to 29,043 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 by 27,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,450 shares, and cut its stake in Health Care Select Sector (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Cap Inc Ri invested in 0.1% or 9,794 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 412,731 shares. 9,428 are held by Colony Group Lc. Fil Ltd reported 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moreover, Guardian Life Ins Com Of America has 0.02% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 2,096 shares. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Llc stated it has 20,066 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,416 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Numerixs Technology holds 0.07% or 5,470 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 0.21% or 58.81M shares. Wendell David Assocs has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Atlas Browninc reported 9,063 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1,968 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Liability holds 6.16 million shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 20,222 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.08% or 72,946 shares in its portfolio.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 1.37 million shares to 26,327 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 11,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,845 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).