As Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Stock Declined, Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Cut Holding; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shareholder Bank Of The West Has Lifted Its Stake by $464,049

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 98.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 19,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6,000, down from 20,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $31.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.84. About 3.68M shares traded or 11.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Massachusetts Gov. Baker Expects Boston to Be in Hunt for Amazon HQ2 (Video); 12/03/2018 – The Wolff Company Unveils Revolutionary Smart Home Technology at New Annadel Apartments in Santa Rosa, California; 27/03/2018 – Star-Gazette: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 14/03/2018 – Inditex Struggles to Convince Market It Can Pull Off an Amazon; 11/05/2018 – The smartphone maker generated a $48.35 billion profit during its fiscal 2017 and made $13.8 billion in net income during the March 2018 quarter, while Amazon’s total net income since inception is about $9.6 billion; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Trades Above Record as Prime, Cloud Lift Profit: TOPLive; 05/04/2018 – AMAZON ADDING JOBS IN RIYADH AFTER MEETING WITH SAUDI PRINCE; 27/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR AMAZON CLOUD DEAL ON U.S. TOUR; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S ENABLES VOICE ORDERS OVER AMAZON’S ALEXA; 01/04/2018 – Crown Prince Meets with Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Satya Nadella

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 3,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 15,569 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, up from 12,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.11B market cap company. The stock increased 6.51% or $8.81 during the last trading session, reaching $144.24. About 4.58M shares traded or 190.73% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 4,404 shares. Chickasaw Capital Llc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chesley Taft & Ltd Liability holds 2.45% or 16,589 shares. Courage Mngmt Ltd owns 1,000 shares or 3.22% of their US portfolio. Regent Inv Mngmt Lc invested 2.94% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 8.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). City Hldgs Company reported 2,171 shares. Brown Capital Ltd Co, Maryland-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 776 shares. Connable Office reported 3,010 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Maverick Capital Ltd owns 0.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,394 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has 1.95% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,913 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 7,997 shares. Meritage Portfolio Management owns 15,949 shares for 3.08% of their portfolio.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 11,565 shares to 131,985 shares, valued at $16.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.25 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $851.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 3,769 shares to 23,402 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 23,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,868 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

