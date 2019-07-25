As Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Tci Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake; Community Finl Md (TCFC) Market Value Rose While Seidman Lawrence B Trimmed Its Stake

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $971.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $26.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1973.82. About 2.94 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Main Street: Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 18/04/2018 – The rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos is quickly headed toward commercial operations; 07/05/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Amazon vs. Barnes & Noble; 15/05/2018 – JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON RECEIVES AN IMDB STARMETER AWARD AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 15/05/2018 – Fnac Darty, MediaMarktSaturn in purchasing alliance; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 10/05/2018 – Ari Levy: SCOOP: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care…; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS THERE MAY BE OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME TO HAVE MORE ADVERTISING IN ITS VIDEO STREAMS – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Better Ways for Jeff Bezos to Spend $131 Billion

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 79,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.26M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $32.29. About 1,502 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 16.92% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c; 15/03/2018 Porter Keadle Moore Offers Innovative Solution for Community Financial Institutions to Manage Information Security Functions and Compliance; 02/05/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – INDIA’S TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 11.3 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 98.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $227.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,397 shares to 3,997 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dumont And Blake Investment Limited Liability Co stated it has 915 shares. Co Of Virginia Va invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Estabrook Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 95 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 2.89% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 52,820 shares. Eagle Lc stated it has 908,167 shares or 6.13% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Omers Administration holds 0.01% or 300 shares. Harvey Mngmt Incorporated holds 5.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 5,870 shares. Private Harbour Inv Management & Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 449 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Axa stated it has 308,817 shares. Waratah Capital Advsr has 22,395 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 7.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 241 were reported by Chatham Capital. Ckw Gru accumulated 1 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold TCFC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 10.70% less from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) for 1,484 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 105 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has 11,537 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) owns 0% invested in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) for 472 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) for 6,709 shares. 50,094 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 24 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 8,728 shares. Private Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 189,089 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Banc Funds Co Ltd Liability Company holds 189,532 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc invested 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). State Street Corp holds 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) or 64,901 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $29,970 activity. Another trade for 1,100 shares valued at $33,000 was made by MIDDLETON MICHAEL L on Tuesday, February 12.

