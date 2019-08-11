As Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Luxor Capital Group LP Lifted Holding; Royal Gold (RGLD) Holder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Lowered Position as Shares Rose

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $129.03. About 736,418 shares traded or 58.96% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 32.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.20M, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Tech guru Gene Munster gives $AMZN an A+ for its quarter; 16/04/2018 – Complexities of Amazon Selling Drugs in Bulk to Hospitals and Building Logistics Network Cited — CNBC; 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Effect: HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Seen Muscling Out Instacart in Whole Foods Delivery Push; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 09/05/2018 – New Season of ‘Travels with Darley’ Debuts on Amazon Prime Video May 11th; 24/04/2018 – Counterfeits cost German manufacturers 7.3 bln euros in 2017 – VDMA; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon is squeezing suppliers to curb losses in price wars- Bloomberg

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maine-based Bangor Savings Bank has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ancora Limited Liability Corp reported 5,352 shares. New Jersey-based Hhr Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 3.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 21,536 shares. Samlyn Capital Lc stated it has 2.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 8,535 were accumulated by Hbk Investments L P. Quantitative Invest Limited Liability holds 34,200 shares. Cipher Capital LP holds 0.35% or 2,465 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd holds 0.31% or 667 shares. 2,717 are owned by Northstar Gru. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 15,669 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability invested in 1.3% or 1,115 shares. 1,613 were reported by Grimes And Incorporated. Marathon Trading Investment Management Lc reported 1,283 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc invested in 522 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “How Much Will Unhappy Amazon Workers Disrupt Prime Day? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How CVS Wants To Be Less Like A Pharmacy Chain And More Like Amazon – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “XPO Returns To Analysts’ Good Graces With Solid Second-Quarter Results – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook testing resale of subscription VOD – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (Call) (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.00M shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $48.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 523,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gold Surpasses Stock Returns on Trade Jitters: 6 Top Picks – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Holly Energy, Magellan Midstream, AngloGold Ashanti, Royal Gold and Kinross Gold – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SAH, DLPH, PINS, TWTR, FB, BTG and RGLD highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Royal Gold (RGLD) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Royal Gold Gained 12% in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advisors LP accumulated 40,431 shares. Voya Inv has invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Hartford Management stated it has 0.07% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). California-based Asa Gold And Precious Metals has invested 7.7% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). New York-based State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Bridgewater Lp holds 9,815 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Cambridge Invest Advsr Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 21,419 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Edgestream Ptnrs LP owns 45,786 shares. Midas Mgmt Corp invested in 5,300 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Moreover, Howe Rusling Inc has 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD).