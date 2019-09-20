As Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Sigma Planning Trimmed Position by $1.52 Million; As Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Bank Of New York Mellon Has Upped Position

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $379,000, down from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $26.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.64. About 3.37M shares traded or 3.71% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Sears, Amazon.com Offering Ship-to-Store Service for Tires; 25/04/2018 – Retailer Carrefour agrees purchasing deal with Systeme-U; 02/04/2018 – Amazon, already struggling to crack markets in Asia, has yet to set foot in the South Korean market; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon on Monday; 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized; 16/05/2018 – More than a dozen executives and senior managers have left Amazon over the past 10 months; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes — Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier Bardem Set to Star and Executive Produce; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans customers for returning too many items, according to a report

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 935.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 2.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 2.62M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.39 million, up from 252,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 1.46M shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.53 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,095 shares to 71,966 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axiom Ltd Liability De reported 3.57% stake. Atika Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 6,600 shares. Amg State Bank reported 4,320 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 103 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability holds 5.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 37,771 shares. Lone Pine Capital Limited Liability has invested 5.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ancora Advsr, Us-based fund reported 5,210 shares. Peddock Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 461 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Hanson & Doremus Invest holds 0.05% or 75 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 2.48% or 468,963 shares. F&V Management Lc holds 0.51% or 450 shares. Park Corp Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 1,127 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested 2.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 18,911 were reported by Jag Capital Mngmt Llc. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis has 3.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon brings Prime to Brazil – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney Gives Amazon the Cold Shoulder – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon Needs Workers: The “New” Modern Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $366.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 104,234 shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $57.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 60,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF).