As Amazon.Com (Call) (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position by $1.54 Million; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Declined, Thomas Story & Son Increased Holding

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 79,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 158,688 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, up from 79,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 4.92M shares traded or 10.33% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 89.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 815 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189,000, down from 915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.46. About 2.54M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Conor Sen: @selling_theta *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 18/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s Tax Compromise, The Final 20 for HQ2, An Unconventional Tech CEO, Women in Tech — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Rinnai Is First To Market With Amazon Alexa Integration; 10/05/2018 – Novetta Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S BIGBASKET SEEKS $500M AFTER WALMART, AMAZON PUSH: MINT; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon defends cloud contract rivals call a lock for Amazon – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Briefly Overtakes Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Looks Like a Buy Heading into Q1 2019 Earnings – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.78 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holderness accumulated 5,548 shares. Citizens Northern accumulated 1,912 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 2.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Proffitt And Goodson owns 984 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Stifel Corporation invested in 243,700 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc invested in 3.99% or 52,583 shares. L And S Advsr owns 2.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,139 shares. Sta Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 21,057 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Com (Trc) has 0.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,338 shares. Grisanti Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,126 shares or 2.2% of all its holdings. 5,188 are owned by 1St Source Fincl Bank. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt has 142 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 3,624 were accumulated by Brick & Kyle Assocs. 825 were accumulated by Grassi Management. Concourse Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 4,557 shares or 8.32% of the stock.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $240.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 9,787 shares to 11,187 shares, valued at $448,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 19,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, August 1 the insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nuance Automotive Named Honoree in Fast Company’s 2019 Innovation by Design Awards – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Philippine fast food specialist Jollibee hungry to expand in U.S., China – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), A Stock That Climbed 38% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Synaptics, Skyworth Partner on Turnkey Android TV Media Streaming Solution Enabling Fast Time-to-Market for Pay TV Operators – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Euronet Launches Quick Response Application to Ease Payments – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.