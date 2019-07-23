As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Rose, Wallington Asset Management Boosted Its Position by $2.59 Million; Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Wespac Advisors Has Increased Its Position

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 149.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 1,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $281.15. About 669,958 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 1,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,656 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29 million, up from 3,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $977.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $21.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1985.63. About 2.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 29/05/2018 – Protesters at Amazon shareholder meeting to fly a plane with a banner reading: ‘Bezos needs a boss’; 26/04/2018 – Amazon.com Announces First Quarter Sales up 43% to $51.0 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Amazon sales may jump this quarter – but an increase in spending may knock profits down; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON PUBLISHES LETTER TO HOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Amazon is already making moves in health care; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 03/04/2018 – Billboard: Chris Stapleton Talks Covering Elton John for ‘Restoration’: Exclusive Amazon Music Preview; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health care system – but Walmart could do more

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $144.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.