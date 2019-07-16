As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Rose, Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has Boosted Holding; As Mastec (MTZ) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Peconic Partners Has Boosted Its Position

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 2646422% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 13.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.23 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636.49 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.29. About 308,052 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27 million, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb snags top Amazon executive in charge of Prime business; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb Hires Amazon Prime Head Greeley to Run Homes Business; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Prime-2 Rating To Amazon’s New Commercial Paper Program; 07/05/2018 – Walmart poised to take on Amazon with $15bn bet on Indian ecommerce; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos dreams of a world with a trillion people living in space; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking ‘serious look’ at policy options on Amazon; 15/05/2018 – SOROS ADDED VICI, JPM, AMZN, WFC, C IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action

