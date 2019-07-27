As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Rose, Holder Somerset Group Trimmed Stake; As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stock Rose, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Upped Its Stake

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 62,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27M, up from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. It closed at $12.66 lastly. It is up 19.91% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon employees went on a multi-state bus tour to learn about innovative tech/services for seniors; 17/05/2018 – Start-ups have a better shot than Amazon at fixing health care, says prominent tech investor; 07/05/2018 – Retail is struggling but some say the booming beauty industry is ‘Amazon-proof’; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in acquisition discussions with home shopping channel Evine – TechCrunch; 30/05/2018 – This group of protestors is calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s home robot sounds like a Roomba with Alexa; 09/05/2018 – Sears also announced a new development in its relationship with Amazon; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT ALL NINE NOMINEES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 02/05/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says Minneapolis tech office part of a ‘decentralized innovation’ strategy (photos); 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2606 – 2018-03-13

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium to Supply Airware® Aluminium Solutions to Blue Origin – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium SE 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,374 shares. South Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 133 shares. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cambridge, Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,116 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc holds 179 shares. American Fincl Bank stated it has 6,027 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Co holds 7,480 shares. Doliver Advsrs LP holds 765 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Allen Inv Ltd Llc accumulated 67,985 shares or 3.79% of the stock. Valicenti Advisory Incorporated holds 9,576 shares or 8.15% of its portfolio. Baltimore holds 2.11% or 6,762 shares. 25 are held by America First Investment Advisors Ltd Llc. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aviva Public Ltd has 199,915 shares. Portland Glob Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Forget Amazon: Here Are 3 E-Commerce Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Eyes Cosmetic Business With Lady Gaga Products – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Miller’s Hedge Fund Soars 46% — His Largest Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Opens Its Doors to U.S. Merchants to Widen Its Moat – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.