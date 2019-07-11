As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Rose, Holder Northstar Investment Advisors Boosted Stake; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Rose

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 53.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 403,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 349,095 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.69 million, down from 752,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $426.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $166.55. About 14.48M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Investors Led by Alibaba and Cainiao Will Invest $1.38B in ZTO in Exchange for 10% Equity Stake in the Co; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1677.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,826 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, up from 159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $16.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2001.07. About 4.24 million shares traded or 6.34% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY NET PRODUCT SALES $31,605 MLN VS $23,734 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will now deliver packages to Prime members’ cars; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF ACCUSES WALMART OF VIOLATING THE FEDERAL SARBANES-OXLEY WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION LAW AND VARIOUS CALIFORNIA STATE LAWS, SEEKS A VARIETY OF DAMAGES; 14/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ South Texas ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s early failures; 12/03/2018 – Curbed Chicago: Activity at The 78: New geodesic dome sparks Amazon HQ2 rumors; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Derby Dilemma: Go for Lower Taxes or Liberal Voters; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ONLINE STORES REVENUE $26,939 MLN VS $22,826 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 21,655 shares to 62,144 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 11,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,626 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Trust Total Stock Market Index (VTI).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 36.85 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

