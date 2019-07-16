As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Rose, Holder Cypress Capital Group Has Upped Stake; Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Declined While National Investment Services Raised Stake by $355,621

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 31.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, up from 1,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIME HEAD GREG GREELEY JOINS AIRBNB AS HOMES PRESIDENT; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:; 27/04/2018 – As Amazon is growing to become one of the biggest websites in the world, it’s become more and more of a haven for counterfeits; 26/04/2018 – Darren Rovell: Sources: Amazon renews Thursday Night Football digital streaming deal for next two seasons at 30% increase,; 13/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: After Protest, Defense Department To Begin Moving Classified Data to Amazon’s Secret Cloud; 30/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Moto G6 now available at Amazon Prime-exclusive price; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Plan to Sell Drugs to Hospitals — CNBC; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 03/04/2018 – Trump has reinforced his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the US Post Office

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 67.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 3,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,706 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $885,000, up from 5,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $92.22. About 2.82M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 298 are held by Management Corporation Va. Navellier And reported 3,660 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks holds 26,975 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Peddock Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 461 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 401 shares. Moreover, First United Bancorp has 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 160 shares. Shaker Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh invested in 1.75% or 1,416 shares. 480 are owned by Kdi Prtn Ltd. 1,032 are owned by Glaxis Management Ltd. Barr E S & Communications holds 14,514 shares or 2.68% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Lc reported 21,936 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Vulcan Value Prns Ltd Llc stated it has 5.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,223 shares. Intersect Capital Limited Liability stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 550 were reported by Holt Advsrs Dba Holt L P.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,511 shares to 79,175 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,539 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. Miele Laura had sold 1,250 shares worth $114,710 on Friday, February 1. Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23M worth of stock. The insider Schatz Jacob J. sold 3,000 shares worth $306,330.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,426 shares to 8,485 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 15,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,692 shares, and cut its stake in B & G Foods (NYSE:BGS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.60M were accumulated by Alkeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. First Midwest Bank & Trust Division invested in 2,294 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Yorktown Management And Rech stated it has 2,500 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4,406 shares. 3,650 were reported by Wealth Architects. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 1,339 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Vanguard Group Incorporated invested 0.09% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Covington Capital Mgmt holds 0.22% or 35,385 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset has 0.12% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 797,388 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 3,062 shares. Lvw Ltd owns 5,168 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Brinker Cap Inc reported 12,019 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 1.21% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

