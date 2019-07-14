As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Rose, Cypress Funds Has Boosted by $50.73 Million Its Position; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Boosted Its Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Holding by $811,146

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 26,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 632,872 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.66 million, up from 606,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.54. About 899,610 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 17.53% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Revised Proposal Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With the Option to Elect to Receive Cash Up to a Maximum of 20%; 28/03/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL CONFIRMS REJECTION OF PEBBLEBROOK OFFER; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letters to LaSalle Hotel Properties Proposing Merger; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK BID REPRESENTED HIGHER IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHR; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Bd of Trustees Confirms Unanimous Rejection of Unsolicited Proposal From Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 30/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mast Therapeutics, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Smart, Waddell & Reed Financial, Quali; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces lnadvertent Disclosure of Draft Document; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal; 24/04/2018 – LASALLE WILL REVIEW PEBBLEBROOK’S REVISED PROPOSAL; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO REVIEW REVISED PEBBLEBROOK PROPOSAL

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 570% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 28,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.66M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Sears will use its Auto Centers to help install car tires ordered on Amazon; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is reportedly planning to offer a new credit card tailored to the needs of small business owners; 08/04/2018 – Quantum Cloud Partners with AWS to Provide Global Cloud Rendering; 09/05/2018 – This Amazon exec thinks taxing corporations to combat rising gentrification and homelessness is “super dangerous.”; 01/05/2018 – The perks will further fortify Amazon’s role in the grocery industry; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 14/03/2018 – JAPAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION HAS RAIDED AMAZON JAPAN ON SUSPICION OF POSSIBLE ANTI-TRUST VIOLATION – MEDIA; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video)

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 92,366 are held by Nuveen Asset Management Lc. Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 2.25% or 70,959 shares in its portfolio. Flow Traders Us Limited Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 176 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited owns 460 shares. Architects holds 0.31% or 101 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Lc stated it has 1.13 million shares. Md Sass Investors Svcs has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Drexel Morgan holds 1.56% or 990 shares in its portfolio. Horan Cap Limited Liability reported 0.33% stake. Hhr Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 3.82% or 31,187 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century Companies Incorporated has invested 2.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Botty Invsts Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 11,516 shares. Commerce Of Virginia Va has invested 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Connecticut-based Hartford Investment Management has invested 2.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bb&T holds 24,712 shares.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 11,613 shares to 784,144 shares, valued at $20.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 20,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Management Grp reported 0.02% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). 36,126 were reported by First Trust Advsr L P. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 2.16 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 126,218 shares. Federated Pa reported 39,027 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 4,242 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Inc invested in 0% or 194 shares. Walleye Trading Llc holds 11,755 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Tn reported 92 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Heitman Real Secs Lc stated it has 2.22M shares or 3% of all its holdings. Etrade Cap Management Lc reported 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Envestnet Asset Management reported 76,188 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Utah Retirement Sys owns 12,953 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.