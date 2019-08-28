As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Westwood Management Trimmed Its Position; Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Stake Held by Basswood Capital Management Llc

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) by 58.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 108,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 294,319 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 185,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $749.77M market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 24,063 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500.

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 1,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 41,843 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.51 million, down from 43,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $871.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.68. About 1.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS WILL INCREASE ANNUAL PRICE OF PRIME FOR U.S. MEMBERS – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON RECEIVES AN IMDB STARMETER AWARD AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PRIME-2 RATING TO AMAZON’S NEW COMMERCIAL PAPER; 17/04/2018 – New IRI Report Analyzes Impact of Amazon’s Acquisition of Whole Foods; 04/04/2018 – Rep. McEachin: Congressman Donald McEachin Visits Amazon Facility in Virginia; 29/03/2018 – Tech Today: Amazon Trumped Again, Tesla Shootout, Buying Spotify — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST JEFF; 16/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: Rumor: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Will Focus on Young Aragorn

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.28 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 140,600 shares to 163,300 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,525 shares, and has risen its stake in The Trade Desk.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advisors invested 2.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aureus Asset Mgmt Llc reported 4.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 12,052 were reported by Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Charter Tru holds 2,656 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments has invested 1.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mycio Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 2,850 shares. 4,341 were reported by Amg Natl Tru Fincl Bank. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 493 are held by Annex Advisory Ser Ltd Liability. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited invested in 510 shares. Cim Invest Mangement has 1.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Auxier Asset invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oz Lp holds 2.02% or 188,522 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 9,474 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $34,446 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Inc invested in 40,604 shares. 15,995 were reported by Private Advisor Ltd. Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 1.27% or 137,727 shares. Basswood Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.28% or 294,319 shares. Verus Financial Partners holds 0.05% or 10,019 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp accumulated 1.02M shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gru Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 55,755 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Co owns 594,722 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Biondo Advsrs Ltd Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,750 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 119,000 shares. 66,331 are owned by Ameriprise Fin Incorporated. Brandywine Global Invest Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Amer International Grp Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Foundry Limited, a Minnesota-based fund reported 363,770 shares.

