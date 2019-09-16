As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Valicenti Advisory Services Cut Its Stake by $969,216; American National Bank Cut Position in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) as Stock Value Declined

American National Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 12,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 97,102 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31 million, down from 109,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 10.70 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,064 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.16 million, down from 9,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $31.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.84. About 3.31M shares traded or 0.80% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 12/04/2018 – AMZN: Trump has set up a task force to look at, among other things, the Postal Services pricing on packages – i.e. Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 17/04/2018 – Amazon in talks with airline Azul to ship across Brazil; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMOUNTS AVAILABLE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM MAY BE REBORROWED; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: `Manchester by the Sea’ Director Inks 2 Year Deal With Amazon Studios; 27/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos: Focusing on the present is no way to run a business; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS MOST UNITS SOLD IN 2017 WERE BY THIRD-PARTY SELLERS; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 22/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model.(Shipping)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf Tru reported 8,096 shares. Md Sass Investors Service Inc reported 2,755 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. 8,897 are held by Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd. 320 are owned by London Of Virginia. Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc stated it has 307 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, a Japan-based fund reported 519,647 shares. Foxhaven Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 50,405 shares for 4.19% of their portfolio. 151 were accumulated by Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 52,419 shares. Corvex Mgmt Lp holds 25,700 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 522 shares. Legacy Private Tru Communication has invested 0.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stillwater Mgmt has invested 3.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Hollencrest Cap Mgmt has 2.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 98.25 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $205.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Investment Grade Corp Bo by 5,196 shares to 23,296 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Eq Weight Hc by 8,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS).

American National Bank, which manages about $316.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co Corp Common (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13,542 shares to 27,222 shares, valued at $887,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 17,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Total Us Bond (AGG).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.88 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.