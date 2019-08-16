As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Puzo Michael J Has Upped Holding; As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Share Price Rose, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Cut by $2.44 Million Its Position

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 36,018 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 45,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $286.73. About 449,975 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 84.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.81 million shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon launches international shopping from United States; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said on Thursday it had been raided by the Japan Fair Trade Commission on suspicion of possible anti-trust violation; 28/05/2018 – Amazon has created a culture of near instant gratification, but the cost of that convenience is catching up to consumers; 30/05/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMZN WILL PASS SCRUTINY WITH ‘FLYING COLORS’; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 31/05/2018 – Amazon blocks Australian customers from its overseas websites; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 28/03/2018 – Trump is determined to take down Amazon – and it could be terrible news for HQ2; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ONLINE STORES REVENUE $26,939 MLN VS $22,826 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Trump has reinforced his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the US Post Office

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Management owns 30,834 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 65 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hartford Investment Management Communication stated it has 0.07% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Macquarie Grp Ltd has 8,957 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Echo Street Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 269,867 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc has 1,642 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 117,810 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 7,187 shares. Commerce Bank & Trust reported 8,320 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.16% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 42,972 shares. Brown Cap Ltd Co reported 5,624 shares stake. Farmers Merchants Inc holds 39 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.07% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 34,070 shares.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FleetCor Beats Wall Street Consensus – Benzinga” on February 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FLEETCOR Announces Appointment of Veteran Leader to Group Operating Role – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,658 shares to 89,508 shares, valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 53,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,053 shares to 61,672 shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,792 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon Should Repurpose GameStop To Prime Stores – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Is Sitting on a $100 Billion Opportunity – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon Sends Users Dashing Toward Alexa – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SFIX -2.6% as Amazon launches Personal Shopper – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Mgmt reported 2,777 shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt accumulated 1,035 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Dillon And Assoc holds 188 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.88% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen And Steers has 3,137 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Limited Com holds 249,106 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.56% or 3,219 shares. Capstone Inv Advsrs has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,993 shares. Moreover, Maryland Capital Management has 4.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Valley National Advisers Inc has 0.93% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,820 shares. Advisors Ok reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ptnrs Lc invested in 1.73% or 17,203 shares. Clough Cap Partners Lp holds 4.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 30,319 shares. New England Retirement Group Inc Inc invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.04% or 264,137 shares.