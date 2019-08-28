As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lourd Capital Cut Its Holding; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Clear Harbor Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $659,262 as Share Value Declined

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 38.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 852 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,367 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 2,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1765. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Amazon wants developers to add competitions and giveaways into video games; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion Unveils New Photo Studio in Tokyo with Mame Kurogouchi Show; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BORROWINGS UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE USED FOR BACKSTOPPING ANY NOTES CO MAY ISSUE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Prime-2 Rating To Amazon’s New Commercial Paper Program; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over News (Correct); 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business The new “head tax” is aimed at addressing the city’s homelessness crisis; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-Car Delivery for Prime Members; 10/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL – HYDRO OWNS 51 PERCENT OF ALBRAS, REMAINING 49 PERCENT IS OWNED BY NIPPON AMAZON ALUMINIUM CO. LTD

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 68.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 11,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 5,376 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $307,000, down from 16,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $74.67. About 4.06 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Violated CFIUS Order During Qualcomm Bid Review: CFIUS Letter; 13/03/2018 – AUSTIN, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump intervened in the economy for the second time in less than a week on Monday by blocking Singapore-based Broadcom’s $117 billion bid for American rival Qualcomm. The acquisition would have been largest deal ever made in the technology sector; 19/03/2018 – FierceWireEurope: Qualcomm: It’s not over; 26/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASH; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “SOURCE FOLLOWER BASED ENVELOPE TRACKING FOR POWER AMPLIFIER BIASING”; 03/04/2018 – FIRST® Announces Qualcomm’s Return as Presenting Sponsor for 2018 FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS TENDERED ABOUT $177.1M OF FOUR SERIES NOTES; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops bid to acquire Qualcomm

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 5,818 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Llc invested 0.77% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Peddock Lc holds 0.01% or 338 shares. Cadence Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 48,477 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc accumulated 0.4% or 87,206 shares. Marco Mgmt Ltd owns 237,139 shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 7,761 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.12% or 430,653 shares. Cetera Advsrs Lc has 33,179 shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.39% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 15,591 shares. The New York-based Roosevelt Investment has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Paragon Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 100 shares. M&T Bancshares holds 0.35% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Archford Strategies Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,601 shares to 6,459 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.37 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.