As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Sfmg Trimmed Its Stake by $428,980; As Fortinet (FTNT) Valuation Declined, Meeder Asset Management Has Cut by $1.80 Million Its Position

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 241 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, down from 1,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $39.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.34. About 3.73M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users, and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again. And while Amazon will bundle the games behind its Prime subscription paywall (new price: $119 a year), it will also offer them for free on Twitch; 27/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos said in a tweet that “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India; 15/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Brings Conversational Chatbots to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Launching Smart-home ‘Experience Centers’ In Select Major Cities — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Examining Amazon’s Ambitious 2018 (Video); 28/04/2018 – Paytm chief wants to challenge Flipkart, Amazon at home

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 94.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 21,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 1,318 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111,000, down from 22,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $83.91. About 1.32 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 31,091 shares to 33,619 shares, valued at $877,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 12,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,218 shares, and has risen its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communications Limited Co has 1,800 shares. Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney Comm owns 611 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware invested in 0.48% or 1,681 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Company has 4,967 shares. Tcw Inc reported 187,564 shares or 3.2% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tillar holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,003 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 1,470 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Co Of Vermont holds 2.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 14,524 shares. Smith Moore And reported 1,170 shares stake. Mgmt Va has 298 shares. Ftb invested in 2,652 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Lc reported 726 shares. Uss Mgmt has invested 2.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Altimeter Cap Mgmt LP invested in 8,000 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.74 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $691.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 133,710 shares to 466,280 shares, valued at $26.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 8,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.