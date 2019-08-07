As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Riverhead Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Tower Bridge Advisors Lowered Coca Cola Co. (KO) Holding by $287.95 Million; Shares Rose

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 905 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,689 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.47 million, up from 7,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76 million shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Leads Stampede of Smaller-Budget Studios at Theater Show; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amazoncom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMZN); 28/05/2018 – Phys.Org.com: Amazon’s finance ambitions are said to draw attention from Fed; 29/03/2018 – Seller Labs Appoints Hank Harris As New CEO; 29/05/2018 – Russia takes on Amazon and Google with its own smart speaker; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 02/04/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon for Hurting U.S. Post Office (Audio); 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 6,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 103,430 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 billion, down from 109,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 16.50M shares traded or 31.64% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 39,609 shares to 9,971 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 10,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,917 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What You Need To Know About TurnKey, Amazon’s Real Estate Partnership With Realogy – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull of the Day: Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Betting on Bezos and Amazon Stock Is a Winning Strategy – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Prime Day Smashes Record: 5 ETF Deals – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.33 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

