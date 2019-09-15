As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Ratan Capital Management LP Has Increased by $946,500 Its Position; Bridgeway Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Modine Mfg Co (MOD) as Shares Declined

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Mfg Co (MOD) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 264,700 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, up from 214,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Mfg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $614.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 237,555 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD)

Ratan Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ratan Capital Management Lp bought 500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87 million, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ratan Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising the Washington Post’s Pulitzer wins; 15/05/2018 – Convey Announces New Carrier Portal for Proactive Transportation Case Management; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Trump renews Amazon attack, vowing `very serious look’ at business. Speaks to reporters aboard Air; 22/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model.(Shipping); 17/03/2018 – blacq: Amazon cutting hundreds of Seattle jobs in its consumer business: source (Reuters) -; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank holds 0.27% or 989 shares in its portfolio. Cap Int Investors reported 4.13M shares or 3.12% of all its holdings. Cadinha & Ltd reported 2.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Street has invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 20,202 shares or 10.24% of its portfolio. Calamos Lc reported 195,984 shares. Tcw Gru Inc reported 3.59% stake. Moreover, Qci Asset Mngmt Ny has 3.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Massachusetts-based Highvista Strategies has invested 1.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Argent Tru has 1.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bar Harbor Trust Service holds 0.33% or 280 shares. Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Finance Corp Pa has invested 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sns Fincl Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,806 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Mngmt Associates New York, a New York-based fund reported 947 shares.

Ratan Capital Management Lp, which manages about $733.12M and $450.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elastic N V by 22,766 shares to 55,773 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 800 shares to 8,990 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GCAP).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $44,488 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold MOD shares while 42 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 43.57 million shares or 0.05% more from 43.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 43,771 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Co has 211,167 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 33,645 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Blackrock Inc owns 3.62M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Bancorporation Of America De accumulated 198,166 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Stifel Financial Corp has 0.02% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 555,083 shares. American Gru Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,091 shares. Colorado-based Alps Advsr has invested 0.01% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Pdts Ltd Llc owns 23,804 shares. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa accumulated 239,230 shares. 354,090 are owned by Prudential Fincl.