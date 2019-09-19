As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Huber Capital Management Maintains Stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR)

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) by 26.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 146,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The hedge fund held 696,851 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.74 million, up from 550,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 1.15M shares traded or 18.54% up from the average. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Wesco Aircraft; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 30/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc sold 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, down from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.46. About 2.54M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BEGINNING MAY 9 THROUGH MAY 15, SHOPPERS WILL BE ABLE TO PURCHASE 20-STEM TULIP BOUQUETS AT REDUCED PRICE OF $15 IN U.S. & $18 IN CANADA; 22/03/2018 – The Real Real Fills New Roles With Hires From Walmart and Amazon; 19/04/2018 – The Disruptive Effect of Amazon Prime on UK Retail 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Cities Hawk Their Amazon Pitches to Other Companies; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Is Expected to Post Strong Revenue Growth as Costs Surge; 18/05/2018 – Deutsche Post raises prices for shipment of books; 05/04/2018 – Trump repeated the false claim that the Post is a “lobbyist” for Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Amazon wasn’t always the e-commerce powerhouse it is today. In fact, one of Jeff Bezos’ early mistakes was caught on video; 01/05/2018 – Amazon is planning new perks for Prime members, including 10 percent off of already discounted products at Whole Foods stores, sources told CNBC; 01/05/2018 – A tweet from Bernie Sanders shows Amazon has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $841.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 24,000 shares to 139,800 shares, valued at $11.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cno Finl Group Inc by 20,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 98.78 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90 million and $17.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,600 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

