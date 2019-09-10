As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Merriman Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Shareholder Vantage Investment Partners Has Lifted Stake by $2.28 Million as Market Value Rose

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $94.07. About 958,552 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 239 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76M, down from 4,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $870.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $14.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.95. About 1.64M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying taxes in “dozens of cities,” according to a new report; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 25/04/2018 – Amazon collects as much data on us as any of the other platforms. But it solves real problems for users, earning their trust; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON: RING VIDEO DOORBELL HAS A NEW EVERYDAY PRICE OF $99; 26/04/2018 – US News: Amazon, NFL Reach $130 Million Streaming Deal for Thursday Night Games; 26/04/2018 – Forget about forgetting. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will soon have a memory of its own. via @cnbctech; 29/05/2018 – Amazon protestors, led by a group called SumOfUs, plan to fly a plane with a banner reading, “Bezos Needs a Boss.”; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Has Lots of Company as Trump Slams `Stupid’ Businesses; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking ‘serious look’ at policy options on Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Trump goes after Amazon over taxes

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 98.75 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $527.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 19,179 shares to 24,834 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 65,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 213,655 shares to 831,687 shares, valued at $98.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkt (IEMG) by 77,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,870 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).