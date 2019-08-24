As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Melvin Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position by $29.98 Million; As Amphenol New (APH) Market Valuation Declined, First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Trimmed Its Holding by $2.80 Million

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 16,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 182,295 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.62 million, down from 199,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: SCOOP: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 07/05/2018 – Amazon could capture nearly 10% of total retail sales by 2020, according to one analyst; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Is New FAANG Punching Bag as Trump Reportedly Takes Aim (Video); 03/04/2018 – Mike Colter, Gabourey Sidibe, Danny Glover and an All-Star Cast Perform The Radical King for Audible; 27/04/2018 – Podcast: The Information’s 411 – Fulfilled by Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Tech Rises After Amazon Earnings – Tech Roundup; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa SVP Taylor on the Future of Digital Assistants (Video); 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 54.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 29,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 24,564 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 54,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $85.4. About 1.36M shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt has 2.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cognios Cap Limited holds 2,375 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Sphera Funds Management has 0.49% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,000 shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Com has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,434 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 160,419 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Kdi Cap Prns Ltd owns 0.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 480 shares. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 85,825 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 97,646 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp holds 1.22% or 58,789 shares. Alabama-based Regions Fin Corp has invested 0.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc holds 5,267 shares. Moreover, Jag Ltd Llc has 4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,785 shares. Intersect Lc holds 1.12% or 1,498 shares. Horrell Capital Mngmt accumulated 43 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability holds 582 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch in August – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Amazon to double downtown Portland office with 400 new jobs – Portland Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Just Poached Two of HBO’s Biggest Talents – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 500,000 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $117.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 2.40 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 5,731 shares to 13,021 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 27,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78M for 24.54 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.