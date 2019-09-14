As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Luxor Capital Group LP Upped by $43.55 Million Its Holding; As New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Shares Declined, Shareholder Advisors Preferred Increased Its Holding

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 140.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 23,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 39,404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.62 million, up from 16,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/04/2018 – SANDERS: SHOULD LOOK AT AMAZON’S LEVEL OF POWER AND INFLUENCE; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Private equity firms targeting Amazon sellers – The Information; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON BUSINESS IS SAID TO SHELVE PLAN TO SELL DRUGS: CNBC; 30/04/2018 – In Age of Amazon, a Warehouse Powerhouse Is Getting Even Bigger; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 29/03/2018 – Fact Check: The Facts Behind Trump’s Tweet on Amazon, Taxes and the Postal Service; 19/04/2018 – Amazon: Nine-Episode Utopia Is Based on the British Series of the Same Name; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 27/04/2018 – Amazon employees went on a cross-country bus tour to learn about aging Americans; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) by 100.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 137,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 274,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, up from 137,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in New York Mortgage Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 4.96 million shares traded or 42.75% up from the average. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has declined 0.97% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NYMT News: 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 10 State of NY Mortgage Agency 2009 Series A Rati; 15/03/2018 – Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of NY Mortgage Trust, Inc; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 16/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5.25; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $5.79 AT MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 3.5% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc; 03/05/2018 – NY Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 20c; 21/04/2018 – DJ New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYMT)

Investors sentiment decreased to 3.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 3.45 in 2019Q1.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $294.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 705,310 shares to 279,111 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond Etf (TLT) by 8,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,006 shares, and cut its stake in Steris Plc.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 18,850 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $54.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 21.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.63M shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

