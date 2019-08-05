As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Luxor Capital Group LP Lifted Stake by $46.39 Million; Coastline Trust Co Has Upped Its Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $307,850 as Stock Value Rose

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 210.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 26,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 38,463 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.49 million, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – $AMZN announces it will raise Prime subscriptions by 20%; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC – AMAZON HAS RECEIVED 53 REPORTS OF POWER BANKS OVERHEATING IN THE U.S., INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF CHEMICAL BURNS; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON ISN’T ON A `LEVEL PLAYING FIELD’; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Can Amazon cut insurers out of primary care?; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 02/05/2018 – The sudden attack on Amazon is a reflection of the foundational loss of human communications; 15/03/2018 – Japanese news outlet Kyodo said Amazon was suspected of likely asking suppliers to shoulder part of the cost incurred from selling their products at a discount on its local site; 17/05/2018 – The Jeff Bezos quote that Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman uses to stay competitive; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will visit Amazon on Monday for a fireside chat with employees. via @cnbctech

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 1,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 16,320 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 15,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.44M shares traded or 27.19% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,270 shares to 123,843 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,350 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 868 shares. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability invested in 129,018 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank Incorporated holds 0.27% or 18,448 shares in its portfolio. M&T Financial Bank holds 0.65% or 526,511 shares. 15,401 were reported by Wright Inc. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Limited holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 202,578 shares. Axiom Invsts Lc De owns 11,603 shares. Heritage Invsts Mngmt invested in 2.46% or 175,793 shares. Choate Inv Advsrs invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bamco Incorporated Ny holds 0.12% or 119,626 shares in its portfolio. Savant Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.22% or 4,898 shares. Olstein Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 19,500 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm, a Israel-based fund reported 11,032 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust reported 14,008 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. 23,850 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $6.67M.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 26,247 shares to 11,253 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.