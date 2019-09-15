As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Lifted Its Position by $658,764; Karpus Management Trimmed Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) Stake by $1.41 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 100,518 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 24,882 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $358,000, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 41,905 shares traded or 37.66% up from the average. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – As Trump Bashes Amazon, the Government Increasingly Relies on It; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 16/03/2018 – Toys `R’ Us Case Is Test of Private Equity in Age of Amazon; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s cloud-based security platform could attract Amazon, Google #Disruptor50; 17/04/2018 – Currently, Amazon relies on third-party vendors to ship their own goods sold on its Brazilian website, but that appears to be changing; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Faces Berlin Protest From Merkel’s Coalition Partner; 07/05/2018 – BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 15/03/2018 – alexei oreskovic: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed. Nice reuters scoop:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,502 are held by Washington Fincl Bank. Highland Management LP holds 0.41% or 3,700 shares in its portfolio. Staley Cap Advisers Inc reported 5,409 shares. Janney Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 650 are held by S&Co. Vision Capital holds 6,054 shares or 3.01% of its portfolio. Spinnaker Trust holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 836 shares. Moreover, Zweig has 5.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 28,792 shares. Landscape Cap Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,242 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated owns 3,746 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Llc holds 0.56% or 27,228 shares. Md Sass Investors Ser holds 1.21% or 2,755 shares in its portfolio. Barton Invest Management holds 13.08% or 46,208 shares. Vermont-based Hanson Doremus Management has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold NXQ shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.48 million shares or 0.72% less from 2.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability reported 87,068 shares stake. Karpus Mngmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) for 24,882 shares. Bb&T holds 21,618 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr stated it has 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). 10,433 are held by Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va. Lpl Llc invested in 0% or 13,545 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.01% or 12,366 shares. Tradewinds Management Lc reported 0.01% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Private Advisor Lc owns 11,091 shares. Pnc Finance Services Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 71,192 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co owns 28,593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cls Limited Liability invested in 0% or 5,797 shares. Financial Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 156,376 shares. 1607 Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) for 73,253 shares.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp: Tnt Acq Dt; 5/16/2020; Cash: $10.00 by 302,200 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $20.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Divid Advantage Mun Fd Com (NAD) by 919,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW).

