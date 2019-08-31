As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Kemnay Advisory Services Has Upped Position; Applied Matls (AMAT) Stock Price Rose While Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 86.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 9,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 20,248 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.06M, up from 10,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multi-billion dollar contract: White House; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – The move follows recently-announced plans by Amazon to open its first data center in Bahrain; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Yorkshire players can beat Amazon at its own game; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has partnered with a number of banks for a variety of financial products; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon reveals there are over 100 million Prime subscribers; 13/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: After Protest, Defense Department To Begin Moving Classified Data to Amazon’s Secret Cloud; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 36,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 302,227 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.99 million, down from 338,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 7.82M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 10,966 shares to 3,427 shares, valued at $283,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 5,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,155 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 70,722 shares to 125,617 shares, valued at $6.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 28,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).