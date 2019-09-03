As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Jnba Financial Advisors Has Upped Its Position by $815,240; Xencor (XNCR) Shareholder Bvf Has Decreased Position as Shares Rose

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 71.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 458 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,098 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – AMAZON- LAUNCHED ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ WITHIN APP THROUGH WHICH CUSTOMERS IN THAILAND CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM U.S; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 23/05/2018 – It’s been a big year for Jeff Bezos. For the first time in history, Amazon has cracked the top 10 of the Fortune 500 list; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space this year; 27/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon employees went on a multi-state bus tour to learn about innovative tech/services for seniors; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness following i investigation – but scores more; 19/04/2018 – Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 28/04/2018 – WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 2100 GMT/5 PM ET

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 99.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 592,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 904 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28,000, down from 593,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.56% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 248,254 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 218,835 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molecular Templates Inc by 214,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 7,331 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 6,526 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Moreover, Equitec Specialists Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 10,417 shares. Redmile Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.78% or 3.04 million shares. Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Management Ab holds 325,965 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Primecap Ca stated it has 7.50M shares. 3,865 are held by Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). D E Shaw & Com Inc holds 0% or 13,056 shares. Spark Management Lc has 10,069 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 5,400 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn, a California-based fund reported 27,720 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 92,200 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 505,932 shares.

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.58 EPS, down 1,260.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 93.33% negative EPS growth.

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64M and $465.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 197,252 shares to 335,772 shares, valued at $30.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 9,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,399 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

