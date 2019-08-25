As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Position by $491,556; As D R Horton (DHI) Share Value Rose, Holder Sadoff Investment Management Has Lowered by $752,350 Its Stake

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 18,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 907,279 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.54M, down from 925,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.35M shares traded or 34.78% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 20/03/2018 – Avis Continues to Lead its Category for Customer Loyalty; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO BEZOS SAYS SCRUTINY NORMAL FOR BIG CORPORATIONS; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes with Alexa; 25/03/2018 – As Amazon Steps Up Tax Collections, Some Cities Are Left Out; 16/05/2018 – Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10 percent off sale items; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Says Japan Fashion Sales to Speed Up as More Shop Online

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zweig invested in 4.41% or 22,263 shares. Fernwood Inv Management Limited Liability Com holds 1,289 shares. Kdi Cap Prns Ltd stated it has 480 shares. Cadence Cap Ltd Co holds 191 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jennison Assoc Ltd Co invested 5.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 8,205 were accumulated by South State Corp. 281 were reported by Crawford Inv Counsel. Trust Department Mb Finance National Bank & Trust N A invested 1.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ctc Ltd Liability Co reported 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wespac Advsr Ltd Co invested in 0.38% or 2,087 shares. 10 accumulated 162 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 267,072 shares. Grimes And, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,613 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt holds 0.92% or 1,415 shares. Advisory Rech holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 574 shares.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 84,318 shares to 134,432 shares, valued at $6.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 10,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,430 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).