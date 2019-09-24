As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Intersect Capital Has Cut Its Holding; Crossvault Capital Management Upped Its Position in Pepsico (PEP) as Market Valuation Rose

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 214 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, down from 1,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: SCOOP: Amazon is considering integrating Amazon Key into Ring now that the acquisition has closed, by @benfoxrubin; 09/03/2018 – Billboard: The Temper Trap Cover The Triffids’ ‘Wide Open Road’ For Amazon’s ‘Made In Australia’ Playlist: Exclusive Premier; 18/04/2018 – Russia blocks Google, Amazon IP addresses in bid to ban Telegram; 28/03/2018 – Trump is determined to take down Amazon – and it could be terrible news for HQ2; 30/05/2018 – Inside the $63 million mansion that’s the most expensive in DC area-beating out Jeff Bezos’ pad; 20/05/2018 – Inside Seattle’s Amazon Tax and Showdown Over Housing (Podcast); 30/03/2018 – AMAZON’S TWITCH IS SAID TO HAVE CUT MORE THAN 25 JOBS: VB; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 02/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Trump wants USPS to increase Amazon’s shipping costs as advisers encourage the president to cancel Amazon’s; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 67.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 29,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 72,417 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.50 million, up from 43,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.44. About 3.50 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mraz Amerine & Associate has invested 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 0.78% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 146,868 shares. Permanens Capital Lp invested in 0% or 44 shares. Swift Run Management Limited reported 3,150 shares. Covington, California-based fund reported 134,824 shares. The Virginia-based Burke Herbert Comml Bank Co has invested 1.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Ne owns 14,713 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 0.67% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 11,109 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Company reported 353,011 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Co reported 41,105 shares stake. Carlson Management owns 5,110 shares. Moreover, Acropolis Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.16% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Monarch Management holds 12,287 shares. Woodstock has 100,630 shares.

Intersect Capital Llc, which manages about $207.70M and $258.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,122 shares to 6,752 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry And Co stated it has 1,232 shares. Centre Asset Management Limited Co owns 6.55% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,370 shares. Georgia-based Thomasville Bank & Trust has invested 3.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ameriprise Financial has invested 1.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). City Trust Co Fl invested in 1.7% or 2,177 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 79,764 shares. Archon Lc owns 13,983 shares for 5.25% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kanawha Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 461 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.09% or 8,544 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 9,619 shares. Counselors Incorporated invested in 1.39% or 18,088 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 2,400 shares. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney Communications invested 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old West Invest Ltd Liability invested in 0.22% or 250 shares. Wills Fincl Group Inc Incorporated holds 2.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,748 shares.

